Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vicor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Vicor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 48,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.36. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

