TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $215.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TopBuild by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.71.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

