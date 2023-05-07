TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $215.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TopBuild by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
