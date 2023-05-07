Toncoin (TON) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00007268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.16 billion and approximately $11.86 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018080 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,848.94 or 1.00001343 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002332 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.09129994 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $10,177,508.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

