TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$158.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

TSE:X opened at C$140.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$136.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$135.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$123.03 and a 1-year high of C$142.92.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$274.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.6091644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

