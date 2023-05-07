TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to C$158.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TMXXF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMX Group stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $111.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.12.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.