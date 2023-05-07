TMT Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:TMTCU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

TMT Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 8th. TMT Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TMT Acquisition Corp Unit Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMTCU opened at $10.44 on Friday. TMT Acquisition Corp Unit has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMT Acquisition Corp Unit

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TMT Acquisition Corp Unit stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 299,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

