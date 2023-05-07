Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Thryv had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Thryv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Thryv Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $738.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Thryv has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thryv Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

