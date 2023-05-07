Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Thryv had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Thryv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Thryv Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $738.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Thryv has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
