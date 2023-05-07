Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,871 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $70,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $163.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $657.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.