Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 170,008 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,804,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170,008 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of CSX worth $86,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 138,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 46,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CSX by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,751,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,369,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

