Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,176,501 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933,902 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,176,501 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.20% of Uber Technologies worth $97,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

UBER opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

