Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 325,429 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,429 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $89,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

