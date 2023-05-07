Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $83.54 Million Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.68% of NICE worth $83,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $187.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.38.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.