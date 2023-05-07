Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $82.13 Million Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,723,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,666 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Everi worth $82,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,007.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everi Price Performance

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE EVRI opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.33. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Featured Articles

