Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $67.89 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.24% of State Street worth $67,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,756,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,747,000 after buying an additional 67,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of STT opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

