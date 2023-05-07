Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116,014 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.22% of Agree Realty worth $76,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 99.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.98. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 163.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

