Threshold (T) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.47 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Threshold has a total market cap of $314.59 million and approximately $19.47 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,702,143,645.095488 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03157782 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $77,525,211.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

