Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$184.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$170.00 to C$184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$160.37 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$119.23 and a one year high of C$180.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$172.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5787715 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 69.41%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

