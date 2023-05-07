The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.52. 9,300,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

