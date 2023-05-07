The Timken Company (TKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Timken has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Timken has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Timken to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Timken will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timken by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Timken by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Timken by 2.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Timken by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

