The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $8,233,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 63,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Southern by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $74.94. 3,945,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

