The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 385,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 172,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 147,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $66.44 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

