The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 92.3% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

