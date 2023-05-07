The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $35.59 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.