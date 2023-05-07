The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Cut by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $169.60 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 813.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

