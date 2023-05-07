Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003384 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $917.42 million and $12.39 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003869 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003767 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001430 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 958,194,226 coins and its circulating supply is 936,972,528 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

