Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,610 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

