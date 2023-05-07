Terraco Gold (CVE:TEN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Terraco Gold Corp (CVE:TEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.15. Terraco Gold shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1,837,916 shares trading hands.

Terraco Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$26.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

Terraco Gold Company Profile

Terraco Gold Corp., a precious metals royalty and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Almaden project, which consists of 12 leased patented lode mining claims, 208 unpatented lode mining claims, and approximately 280 acres of private fee ground located in Washington County, Idaho.

