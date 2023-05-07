Terra Classic Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $560.25 million and approximately $49.62 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003885 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003740 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001445 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,853,704,369,083 coins and its circulating supply is 5,889,630,679,738 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

