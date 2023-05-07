TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 245,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,078. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $219,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

