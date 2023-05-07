Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00 to $13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.65%-5.90% yr/yr or $2.921 billion to $2.956 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Mizuho upped their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.08.

Teleflex Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.95. The company had a trading volume of 437,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,839. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $293.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.34.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

