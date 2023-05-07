Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE:TEO opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.44. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.69 million. Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

About Telecom Argentina

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 791.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 567,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 49.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,162 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Further Reading

