Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
NYSE:TEO opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.44. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.69 million. Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.