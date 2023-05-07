Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.