Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.92

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 110.92 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 127.10 ($1.59). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 124.95 ($1.56), with a volume of 8,872,425 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 131 ($1.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 111 ($1.39) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.56) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 127.67 ($1.60).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.92. The company has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Wimpey

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 4.78 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,736.84%.

In other news, insider Chris Carney sold 73,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £87,104.06 ($108,825.66). 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

