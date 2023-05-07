Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,135,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $84.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average of $83.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

