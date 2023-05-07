T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Maintains Rating at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,514. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,971,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 126,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,336,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

