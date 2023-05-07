T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

