T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,015 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.44. The firm has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

