Symbol Achieves Market Capitalization of $166.89 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $166.89 million and $1.09 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

