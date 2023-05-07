Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,488 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Waste Connections worth $138,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $140.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.