Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $131,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $387,067,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 725.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,818,000 after purchasing an additional 172,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 59.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $767.19 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $779.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,393 shares of company stock valued at $196,152,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $810.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.31.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

