Swiss National Bank Sells 33,259 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 33,259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Lululemon Athletica worth $151,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $386.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

