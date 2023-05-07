Swiss National Bank Sells 325,997 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 325,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Williams Companies worth $162,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

