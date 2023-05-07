Swiss National Bank Sells 28,865 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,865 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $167,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Cintas by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $466.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

