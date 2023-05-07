Swiss National Bank Sells 217,998 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,465,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Marvell Technology worth $128,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 232,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

