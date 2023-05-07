Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 96,208 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of TE Connectivity worth $149,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $122.94 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.