Swiss National Bank Has $137.02 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 78,018 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Cheniere Energy worth $137,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.31.

LNG stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.23. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

