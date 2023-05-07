Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,003,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133,110 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Shopify worth $173,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

