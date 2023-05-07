Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $124,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

