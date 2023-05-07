Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Sold by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,899 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Suzano by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Suzano by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Suzano by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Suzano by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE SUZ traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $8.41. 2,221,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Suzano Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 35.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

