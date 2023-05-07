Susquehanna Trims Western Union (NYSE:WU) Target Price to $12.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Western Union Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WU opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

